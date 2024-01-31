Safecor Health Adds Eddie Carrillo As VP Of Quality And Regulatory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Safecor Health, the market leader of pharmaceutical unit-dose packaging services for hospitals and health systems owned by Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC ("VSCP"), a New York-based lower middle-market healthcare services private equity firm, today announced the addition of Eddie Carrillo as its newly-appointed Vice President of Quality and Regulatory. Mr. Carrillo joins the Safecor Health team after nearly three decades as a quality leader in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

"We are very excited to add Eddie's vast experience and insight to the Safecor team," said Steve Fischbach, CEO.

"Eddie will be instrumental in our goal to build a world class company.

That goal starts with having strong quality systems and compliance programs that allow us to provide unique packaging and supply chain solutions to health care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and telehealth businesses."



Mr. Carrillo joins Safecor Health with a focused background in pharmaceutical manufacturing, most recently serving as the Senior Director of Quality at Sage Therapeutics, ensuring FDA inspection readiness at various sites. Prior to that role, he served in increasing roles of quality leadership at Baxter, Inc. and other pharmaceutical companies.

Eddie received his B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Iowa.

"I am excited to partner with the leadership team at Safecor Health and with VSCP," highlighted Mr. Carrillo.

"The opportunity to continue to build strong quality systems and work with the FDA to drive compliance is exciting.

I look forward to further building the quality function and working with the team to contribute to the company's delivery of quality products to the marketplace."

About Safecor Health

Founded in 2008, Safecor Health is the national leader committed to providing unit-dose drug packaging services for hospitals, long term care providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail and digital health companies. Safecor Health also markets a rapidly growing line of commercial unit-dose products for use in institutions.

Today, Safecor Health services over 1,000 hospitals across the country and repackages for more than 75% of the U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospitals. Safecor Health has a track record of quality and for delivering significant cost savings to hospitals and health systems. Operating out of two state-of-the-art packaging centers, the Safecor Health team has expertise in pharmaceutical packaging, pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain, and healthcare information technology. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 40 transactions across ten platform businesses and has deployed ~$700 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit .



