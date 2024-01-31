Human8 appoints Amy Perifanos as new global Chief Portfolio Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human8, the human-driven

consultancy, just announced the appointment of Amy Perifanos, previously VP of Commercial Solutions North America, to global Chief Portfolio Officer (CPO).

With this strategic appointment, Human8 further instills its commitment toward driving positive advancement within the organization and helping clients to do the same. The newly appointed CPO will play a transformative role in shaping Human8's future by steering the growth and optimisation of its global portfolio.

"Amy is no stranger to driving success. As VP of Commercial Solutions in the US and a strong contributor to the US Leadership team, she has played a pivotal role in shifting our organization from a traditional marketing research firm to a game-changing consulting agency," said Camille Nicita, CEO of Human8. "Amy's purpose-driven style and strong entrepreneurial spirit will serve us well in this role and on our Global Leadership Team. We are thrilled to see her shine in this role."

As global Chief Portfolio Officer, Perifanos will be responsible for identifying and developing value-added solutions to help brands understand, activate and implement what matters to their customers and other key business stakeholders. She will also play an integral role in talent development, equipping Human8 consultants in navigating the hurdles clients face today and in the future.



"I'm excited to embark on this journey and feel passionate to elevate our portfolio strategy, including the consultative skills of our people, to new heights," said Perifanos. "I'm ready to make a significant contribution to the future of Human8, leading us forward as a human-driven consultancy on a mission to do business in the best way possible, and helping our clients do the same."

With Perifanos joining the Global Leadership Team of Human8, the agency continues to empower the next generation of leaders in shaping the business' future.

About Human8

Human8, the human-driven consultancy, connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

Human8 uncovers what matters to people and how brands can act upon it.

Human8 is the coming-together of 10 game-changing agencies from around the world: InSites Consulting, Direction First, Columinate, eÿeka, Join the Dots, ABN Impact, Answer, Space Doctors, Gongos, and Happy Thinking People.



Human8 unites a creative, smart and ambitious group of +800 people across 24 locations under one vision: making brands more human by better understanding people and culture, empowering brands to take action, and enhancing the lives of the people they serve.

For more information, please visit !

