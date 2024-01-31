Centerline Athletics Announces Exciting Partnership With Top 10-Rated Pro Pickleball Athlete, Thomas Wilson

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENASHA, Wis., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

pickleball apparel brand set to launch in March 2024, is thrilled to announce its first-ever sponsorship agreement with professional athlete Thomas Wilson, a top 10-rated pro pickleball athlete on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour and two-time Major League Pickleball Champion. This groundbreaking partnership marks a significant milestone for Centerline Athletics as it launches into pro pickleball, with plans to announce additional sponsored athletes in the near future.

Thomas Wilson, recognized as a well-respected athlete and for exceptional achievements in pickleball, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the sport. As a brand committed to excellence and innovation, Centerline Athletics is proud to align itself with an athlete of Wilson's caliber.

Launching in Spring 2024, Centerline Athletics is set to introduce premium-performance pickleball apparel for men and women. Our collection features cutting-edge designs tailored specifically by and for the pickleball athlete; engineered to support their unique movements and enhance the overall pickleball experience.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas Wilson to the Centerline Athletics family. His top 10 ranking on the PPA Tour and impressive achievements, including two Major League Pickleball Championships, highlight his extraordinary skill and commitment to the sport," said Scott Brown, Managing Director at Centerline Athletics. "This partnership represents a significant step forward for us as we get set to launch into professional pickleball with a new realm of performance styled products."

As part of the collaboration, Thomas Wilson will proudly wear Centerline Athletics apparel during his tournaments and promotional events. Additionally, he will contribute valuable insights for upcoming apparel designs, working directly with our designers, as we prepare to launch new products. This partnership underscores the brand's dedication to offering athletes gear that not only elevates performance but also mirrors their distinctive style and unwavering commitment to the sport.

"I am honored to be the first sponsored pro pickleball athlete by Centerline Athletics. Being the face of a new brand presents an extraordinary opportunity, and I am thrilled to contribute to its launch," said Thomas Wilson. "The brand's dedication to quality and performance deeply aligns with my values as an athlete. I look forward to representing a brand that shares my passion for the sport of pickleball."

Fans and supporters can expect exciting collaborations, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into Thomas Wilson's journey with Centerline Athletics through various social media channels and the brand's official website.

For more information about Centerline Athletics and its premium performance pickleball apparel, please visit CenterlineAthletics and follow them on Instagram - @CenterlineAthletics .

Centerline Athletics is an eagerly anticipated premium performance pickleball apparel brand set to launch in March 2024. Crafted for the pickleball athlete, the brand will redefine comfort, style, and functionality on the court. Follow Centerline Athletics on Instagram and Facebook for news on the upcoming launch.

