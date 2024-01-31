Kane Biotech Files New Patent On Revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the“Company” or“Kane Biotech” or“Kane”) announces that it has filed a patent on its revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray, a follow-on product to its FDA 510(k) cleared revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel, and will be introducing it today at the Boswick Burn and Wound Care Symposium.



“Kane has taken their revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel and loaded it into this new, patent-pending delivery system creating a highly differentiated product ideal for burns and other sensitive wounds”, stated Dr. Gregory Schultz, Chief Scientific Officer of Kane Biotech.“The spray application makes it very easy to apply to the wound, and its thermo-reversible properties allow the gel to adhere to the skin on contact and makes it very easy to rinse off with cool water. This eliminates any need for direct physical contact with the burn wound and reduces the risk of infection as well as pain for the patient. I expect the product to be well received at this conference.”

Kane is in the final stages of development of this product which is still pending FDA clearance.“We believe this new application system with its optimum spray pattern, will have such a significant impact on treating sensitive wounds, in particular burns, that Kane has filed a patent”, said Marc Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech.“We are very excited about this product and are working towards a commercial launch by the end of 2024.”

The following link includes a demonstration of the spray gel being applied and easily rinsed off with water: #videos

The Boswick Burn and Wound Care Symposium is an international conference that covers the latest advancements in wound healing, burn care, and infection control.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNBTM, DispersinB®, AledexTM, bluestemTM, bluestem®, silkstemTM, goldstemTM, coactiv+TM, coactiv+®, DermaKBTM, DermaKB BiofilmTM and revyveTM are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“KNBIF”.