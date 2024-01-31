Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Showcases Promising Growth Of 16.10% CAGR Through 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market by Component (Analytics, Data Management, Engagement Optimization), Touchpoint (Company Website, E-mail, Kiosks & Pos), Organization Size, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The digital landscape continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, with Digital Intelligence Platforms playing a pivotal role in transforming business analytics and customer engagement. The market, which was valued at USD 5.67 billion in 2023, is expected to burgeon at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.10%, reaching a staggering USD 16.14 billion by the year 2030. This rapid growth trajectory signals an increasing reliance on digital intelligence technologies by enterprises worldwide.
Originating from an extensive research publication added to our website, the market analysis shines a spotlight on the critical components and trends shaping the Digital Intelligence Platform Market. It categorizes this burgeoning industry across various segments such as analytics, data management, and engagement optimization, along with a detailed cross-sectional study of the market across different geographies and industrial verticals.
An emphasis is placed on the relevance of the innovative FPNV Positioning Matrix and the Market Share Analysis, providing a granular view of the market dynamics. The former helps users align their strategies with market expectations through its categorization of vendors into Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, and Vital quadrants. The latter offers rich insights into competitive positioning and market consolidation activities during the base year, effectively guiding vendors in strategizing for better market penetration.
Key Insights and Market Trends
A comprehensive analysis reveals significant market trends driven by the surge in the use of digital touchpoints including mobile, social media, and company websites. The inclusion of market insights across organization sizes highlights the strategic importance of digital intelligence for both large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Segmentation coverage delves into the nuances of end-user industries such as BFSI, retail, and telecommunication, as they increasingly integrate digital intelligence platforms into their operations.
Industry leaders and key profiles like Adobe Systems, Oracle Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation are among several others that set the competitive landscape. Their relentless pursuit of innovation positions them as cornerstones within the market.
The report also underscores the significance of product development and innovation, providing a glimpse into future technologies and the array of R&D activities pursued by market leaders to stay ahead of the curve.
Whether stakeholders are looking to penetrate emerging markets, diversify their portfolios, or gain competitive intelligence, the report offers invaluable insights into making well-informed business decisions.
In conclusion, this detailed market study is a vital resource for understanding the digital intelligence phenomenon and its varied implications on global organizational ecosystems.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 187
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $6.54 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $16.14 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 16.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Digital Intelligence Platform Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Component
Analytics Data Management Engagement Optimization
Touchpoint
Company Website E-mail Kiosks & Pos Mobile Social Media Web
Organization Size
Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises
End-User
BFSI Healthcare Media & Entertainment Public Sector Retail & E-Commerce Telecommunication & IT Travel & Hospitality
Companies Profiled
ABBYY Europe GmbH Adobe Systems, Inc. Alphabet Inc. Amdocs Limited Cellebrite DI Ltd. Cloud Software Group, Inc. Evergage, Inc. EXL Service Holdings, Inc. Harman International Industries IBM ITC Infotech India Limited Iterative, Inc. Mapp Digital Germany GmbH MindSEO Mixpanel, Inc. New Relic, Inc. Optimizely, Inc. Oracle Corporation Salesforce Inc. SAP SE SAS Institute, Inc. Siemens AG Upland Software, Inc. Webtrekk GmbH
