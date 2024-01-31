Global Aerospace Robotics Market Soars To $3.1 Billion: Anticipates $5.7 Billion Surge With A Robust 10.68% CAGR By 2028

Various technological advancements, such as the integration of robotics with 3D visualization, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies aid in improving human-robot collaboration and minimizing the turnaround time for the manufacturing processes. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant improvements in the cyber-physical system (CPS) with automated decision-making functionalities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aerospace robotics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, technology, payload and application.

Breakup by Type:



Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA Parallel

Breakup by Component:



Controller

Arm Processor

End Effector Camera and Sensors

Breakup by Technology:



Traditional Collaborative

Breakup by Payload:



Up to 16.00 KG

16.01-60.00 KG

60.01-225.00 KG More than 225.00 KG

Breakup by Application:



Drilling

Welding

Painting Inspection

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



ABB Ltd.

Electroimpact Inc.

FANUC Corporation

General Electric Company

Gudel Group AG

JH Robotics Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KUKA AG (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Teradyne Inc. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Key Questions Answered in This Report



What was the size of the global aerospace robotics market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global aerospace robotics market during 2023-2028?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aerospace robotics market?

What are the key factors driving the global aerospace robotics market?

What is the breakup of the global aerospace robotics market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global aerospace robotics market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the global aerospace robotics market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the global aerospace robotics market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global aerospace robotics market? Who are the key players/companies in the global aerospace robotics market?

Key Attributes: