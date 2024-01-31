Skyler Severns Has Joined 1 & Fund As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1 & Fund Logo

Skyler Severns, Chief Technology Officer

Developing and improving technologies to assist contractors

- Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1 & Fund welcomes Skyler Severns as its Chief Technology Officer. Skyler's experience and background in tech will help 1 & Fund adapt the systems its contractor customers need to increase leads, contracts, and sales .

For the past 8 years, Skyler has been an advocate for the Excess & Surplus (E & S) insurance industry. As the Chief Technology Officer for Dark Matter InsurTech LLC, and an active participant in the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association's InsurTech committee, Skyler was able to design innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by MGAs and Surplus Lines Carriers.

Prior to working in the E & S insurance space, Skyler was a Solution Architect designing and implementing massive grid computing solutions for the retail, transportation, and finance industries.

“We are excited to welcome Skyler to the position of Chief Technology Officer,” stated Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund.“He fills an important role that will help take 1 & Fund to the next level.”

About 1 & Fund

1 & Fund is a home improvement finance company founded by industry experts who have a passion for helping contractors grow their business. By combining its exclusive 1Look multi-lender finance platform with proprietary sales training and support , 1 & Fund provides home improvement contractors with the ability to use financing as a strategic tool to close more deals, increase selling prices, and drive profitability . Learn more at .

