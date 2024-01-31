Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Business Trends, Competitive Landscape, Industry Growth And Analysis By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The waterjet cutting machines market is projected to grow owning to high demand in aerospace, automotive, and metal fabrication sectors.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The waterjet cutting machines market is anticipated to be driven by factors, such as increase in automation in the industrial sector and rise in acceptance of high-pressure water cutting in a variety of applications.

Waterjet cutting is becoming more popular in a variety of industries, including electronics, automotive, metal fabrication, aerospace, food & beverages, and many more.

Technological improvements, such as adoption of high-speed and high-pressure waterjet machines, microjet cutting machines, and robotics integration in waterjet machines are projected to boost the market expansion.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Waterjet Cutting Machines Market," The waterjet cutting machines market size was valued at $1,098.90 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,986.40 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Waterjet cutting machines are mostly utilized in the automobile industry owning to strict requirements for delivering high-quality, dependable automotive products, as well as decreasing material waste. It offers smooth and burr-free surfaces and also prevent emission of harmful gases during the cutting procedure. In addition, the use of multi-axis 3D cutting heads for contouring and profiling has increased in the automobile industry.

In 2020, the abrasive waterjet cutting machines dominated the market, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Segmental growth is attributed to the rise in demand for accurate automobile performance components and other cutout materials, such as turbines, wings, brake types, and gears in the electronics, aerospace and defense, textile, and mining industries. Furthermore, the abrasive waterjet cutting machines combine abrasive particles, such as garnet with a high-pressure water stream to speed up the cutting process by degrading metals, stones, and composites with great speed and precision. As a result, high-strength materials are frequently cut with abrasive waterjets.

Top Players:

The key players operating in the global waterjet cutting machine are Colfax Corporation, Conzzeta (Bystronic Laser AG), Dardi International Corporation, Flow International Corporation (Shape Tech Group), KMT Waterjet, OMAX Corporation, Resato International B.V., Jet Edge, and Wardjet, Belotti SPA.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY -

. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waterjet cutting machines market trends and dynamics.

. Depending on type, the abrasive waterjet cutting machines segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.4% during the forecast period.

. By end-user industry, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in the market in 2020.

. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

. The global waterjet cutting machines market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

. The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the waterjet cutting machines market.

. The report provides an waterjet cutting machines market analysis and emerging opportunities of the market.

. In-depth waterjet cutting machines market forecast is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

. The global waterjet cutting machines market growth analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

