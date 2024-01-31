Beyond The Tread: Racing Tires Market | Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Size, Research Report Industry Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Racing Tires Market

Increase in demand for sustainable racing tire manufacturing process, rise in demand for high-performance tires.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Racing Tires Market by Application (Auto Racing Tires, Motorcycle Racing Tires), Distribution Channel (Replacement Tires, OEMs), and Tire Type (Racing Slick Tires, Racing Treaded Tires): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global racing tires market was valued at $10.91 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $18.70 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global racing tires market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, expansion and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Racing tires are specialized tires primarily used in auto racing and motorcycle racing. While all car tires are constructed with tire performance in mind, racing car tires differ in terms of durability, materials used, internal air pressure, and other features that set them apart from regular tires. Racing tires are meticulously designed to provide exceptional performance and undergo rigorous testing for quality, durability, speed, and other performance factors. While they are primarily made from natural and synthetic rubber, they also incorporate various textile reinforcements such as rayon, aramid, nylon, and polyester to optimize tire performance.

Prominent Market Players

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Michelin, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Maxxis International USA, Hankook and Company Co., Ltd., Nexen Tire, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as rise in popularity of motorsports events, increase in demand for sustainable racing tire manufacturing process, rise in demand for high-performance tires drive the growth of the racing tire market. However, regulatory challenges related to safety and performance standards, and high cost of racing tires hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased collaboration with drivers and teams for testing & promotion, and introduction of natural rubber- based racing tires offer remarkable growth opportunities for the players operating in the racing tire market.

The racing tire market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, tire type, and region. By application, it is bifurcated into auto racing tires and motorcycle racing tires. By distribution channel, it is fragmented into replacement tires and OEMs. By tire type, it is divided into racing slick tires and racing treaded tires. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The replacement tires segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the replacement tires segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global racing tires market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, as high-speed races result in tire wear and frequent replacements. Racing teams and individuals rely on replacement tires to maintain optimal performance and safety during races.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global racing tires market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as Europe hosts a diverse range of motorsport events, from Formula 1 to endurance racing at Le Mans. Each country's motorsport culture influences tire preferences. Europe is home to many luxury sports car manufacturers, and racing teams creating demand for high-performance racing tires that match the performance characteristics of these vehicles. However, Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

