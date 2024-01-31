Emily Maroutian's Much-Anticipated Book Forty A Sequel To Her Reflective“Thirty” Set For August Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emily Maroutian

Award-winning writer, poet, and philosopher delves deeper into her journey of self-discovery with book marking her fourth decade

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emily Maroutian , the award-winning writer, poet, and philosopher, today announced that her newest book,“Forty,” will make its debut in August of this year. The book is a sequel to her earlier reflective work "Thirty." The release will coincide with Maroutian's fortieth birthday."Thirty," which detailed the wisdom and insights Maroutian accrued over the first three decades of her life, resonated with readers seeking personal growth and self-understanding. The book was praised for its honest and introspective look at life's milestones and the lessons they hold.With "Forty," Maroutian aims to delve deeper into the journey of self-discovery, building upon the foundation laid in her previous work. Readers can expect a continuation of Maroutian's candid narrative, filled with new experiences and realizations that have shaped her perspective as she approached this significant age milestone.The author has hinted that the sequel will explore themes of resilience, purpose, and the evolving understanding of happiness as one navigates through life's complexities.Fans of Maroutian's work are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to engage with her latest reflections. Her unique voice has become a guiding light for many in their own personal journeys. She has not only been a source of inspiration but also a companion to many who find solace and strength in her words.As the summer release date approaches, both longtime followers and newcomers to Maroutian's philosophy are marking their calendars for what promises to be another insightful exploration into the human condition, as seen through Emily Maroutian's eyes. It's set to be a unique piece for this year's literary offerings, promising another profound look at life through the lens of one of today's most contemplative voices.For more information, visit or the author's Amazon page .About Emily MaroutianEmily Maroutian is an award-winning writer, poet, and philosopher. She is the author of 14 books, including bestsellers within the fields of personal development and philosophy. Maroutian has studied both subjects for over a decade, developing a notable ability of simplifying complicated concepts and turning them into useful resources for self-improvement and healing.She is also the founder of Maroutian Entertainment, a multimedia company that produces empowering and uplifting material through books, courses, and other media. Their projects center on the idea that we all have the power to better the world through bettering ourselves.END# # #

