Gujarat Assembly Set For Budget Session With 11 Critical Bills On Table

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) The Gujarat Assembly is set to embark on its Budget session on February 1, with the state government preparing to introduce approximately 11 bills to enhance governance and address administrative sectors.

High on the agenda is the introduction of the Family ID Bill, a strategic initiative targeting the reinforcement of the state's welfare programs by mitigating systemic inefficiencies and leakages. In tandem, the Gujarat Electricity Duty Bill is expected to be tabled, assigning the responsibility of electricity dues recovery to the commercial tax department, marking a move in the state's fiscal management.

Another critical piece of legislation, the Gujarat Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Laws (Amendment) Bill, is anticipated to be presented. This amendment seeks to streamline the agricultural land transaction process by discarding outdated and obstructive clauses, and promoting agricultural and economic development.

The legislative docket for the session includes The Gujarat University of Health Sciences Bill 2023, focusing on healthcare education reforms; The Gujarat Public Trust (Amendment) Bill 2023, set to revise regulations governing public trusts; The Gujarat Electricity Duty Bill 2023; the Gujarat Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023, targeting agricultural land transaction reforms and the Gujarat Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Act 2023, proposing changes to bolster the cooperative sector.

Apart from this, the other bills are: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill 2023, aimed at educational sector improvements; Pandit Deendayal University (Amendment) Bill 2023, focusing on higher education reforms; the much-discussed Family ID Bill, a move towards more efficient welfare delivery; Gujarat Warehouses (Amendment) Bill 2023, intended to modernize warehousing laws; the Gujarat Act for the Production, Conservation, Regulation, and Management of Groundwater Bill 2023, focusing on sustainable water resource management and the Bombay Rents, Hotels and Lodging House Rates Control (Gujarat Amendment) Bill 2024, set to reform rental housing regulations.

--IANS

janvi/bg