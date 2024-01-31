Avel Ecare Reports Significant Growth And Nationwide Expansion In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revenue increases double digits year-over-year with boost from increasing health system deployments, acquisitions, and the rapid adoption of innovative telemedicine solutions for various government entities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare is reinforcing its position as the nation's leading clinician-to-clinician telemedicine platform by expanding operations into more than a dozen new states during 2023, extending its reach to a total of 42 U.S. states. The growth is fueled by an increase in health system deployments, recent acquisitions, and the accelerating adoption of innovative telemedicine solutions for government agencies, such as EMS and law enforcement.



"We've seen a significant increase in market opportunities as we expand our footprint to become truly nationwide by developing new, innovative solutions for numerous stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem, including first responders and law enforcement officers who intervene upstream of hospitals in emergency and crisis situations. With this momentum, I am confident that the coming year will bring even stronger results not only for Avel but also for customers that are leveraging our platform to improve outcomes for their patients," said Avel eCare CEO Doug Duskin.

In 2023, Avel launched new partnerships with multiple state and local government agencies, driven by two recently created service lines:



Crisis Care , which supports law enforcement in de-escalating a mental health crisis by providing on-demand access to behavioral health professionals from the field. Emergency Medicine Services

(EMS), a cutting-edge program that puts Avel's board-certified ER physicians and nurses into the back of moving ambulances to support EMTs and paramedics.

Avel also strengthened its acute and post-acute telemedicine services for hospitals and health systems through organic growth and the recent acquisitions

of Texas-based hospitalist provider Fident Health as well as Nightwatch , a provider of remote pharmacy services to hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes throughout the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region.



"The past twelve months have cemented Avel's national leadership position in the telemedicine space. It's clear our solutions are meeting a critical need in the market at a time when healthcare is struggling with staffing shortages, employee burnout, and financial challenges.

Technology is a key element of our offering, but I believe our clinical expertise is what really sets us apart, enhancing our ability to support

a variety of partners across the care continuum and beyond," said Don Yish, CRO at Avel eCare.

Avel offers a fundamentally different telemedicine platform that includes a unique combination of advanced technology and a comprehensive network of virtual healthcare providers, including physicians, nurses, and clinicians representing 15 distinct specialties.

The efficiency of these combined services has significantly lowered healthcare costs, reduced unnecessary time and travel, improved the overall quality of care, and saved countless lives.

