Axtria Once Again Recognized With Great Place To Work® Certificationtm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. and NEW DELHI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, announced it is again Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM. This marks Axtria's sixth consecutive year of certification in India and the company's fourth consecutive year in the United States.

The certification is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at Axtria. For an organization to become certified, at least 70 percent of employees should positively rate a company as a great workplace. Axtria employees highly rated culture, learning initiatives, and employee empowerment.

In addition, Axtria employees said they enjoy working at Axtria because the company's workplace offers them opportunities to maximize their potential and drive innovation. They also cited an overall level of trust and respect that makes Axtria an inclusive workplace.

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For AllTM

Model and Trust IndexTM

Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work CertificationTM

and highly competitive Best WorkplacesTM Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform allows leaders to capture, analyze, and understand every employee's experience and compare outcomes with data collected from over 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

"Earning the Great Place To Work Certification for consecutive years feels like a family achievement. Axtria's culture, which is employee-first, goal-driven, customer-focused, transparent, and compassionate, will continue to define who we are and how we work together," said Jaswinder Chadha, Axtria's Founder and CEO.

"Our people make us proud by stepping up to the challenge – collaborating, innovating, and delivering meaningful value to our partners to work towards our larger vision of touching patients' lives. This success belongs to all Axtrians."

Earning Great Place To Work Certification requires consistent efforts and a steadfast commitment to employee experience. Axtria prides itself on listening to its employees and acting on any area for continuous improvement.



"Since Axtria's inception in 2010, we have been committed to building an exceptional workplace culture," said Manish Mittal, Head of Global Delivery at Axtria and India Country Head. "This certification is a testament to the success of our collaborative efforts and unwavering commitment to our people and partners and is a moment of celebration."

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria's solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, supporting RWE/HEOR, medical affairs, pricing and market access, product launch and post-launch, and marketing and sales operations to drive growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action and get superior returns from their investments. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, visit .

