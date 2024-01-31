AXA XL Adds Michelle Chia As Cyber Chief Underwriting Officer In The Americas

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Nadeau said, "Cyber threats are continuously evolving and as a leading cyber insurance market, we need to evolve too. That's why we're excited to welcome Michelle to the team. Her expertise and insights will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth of our cyber business and the innovative development of cyber risk management solutions that can really make a difference for our clients."



Ms. Nadeau continued: "Michelle joins a very talented and dynamic cyber team. Under the leadership and underwriting management of Jeremy Gittler, our Head of Cyber & Technology in the Americas, our cyber insurance business has continued to grow. As we plan for continued growth and expansion of our products and services to help our clients boost their cyber resilience, Michelle will be instrumental in ensuring AXA XL's and our clients' assets and interests are safeguarded while we all continue to navigate through the changing and challenging complexities of cyber risks."



In her new role, Ms. Chia will oversee AXA XL's cyber business growth strategy in the Americas, risk aggregation, expanding product and service offerings as well as liaising with cyber expertise and resources across AXA entities, including AXA's Global Cyber Chief Underwriting Officer, Anthony Dagostino.



Ms. Chia joins AXA XL from Zurich North America where she most recently served as Head of Professional Liability and Cyber. She brings more than 15 years' experience managing Professional Liability and Cyber Insurance portfolios nationally. Ms. Chia is a frequent contributor to industry discussions and publications on a wide array of cyber-related topics.



