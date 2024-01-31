Neuronoff Announces Successful First-In-Human Study Of Injectrode Technology For Chronic Pain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuronoff, Inc., an innovative medical device company focused on simplifying neuromodulation, today announced the successful completion of the first-in-human implant of the Injectrode®. This milestone in chronic pain management involved two study participants receiving the minimally invasive injectable electrode, targeting peripheral nerve branches in the lumbar lower back - a key area for novel lower back pain treatments. This achievement signifies a significant advancement in minimally invasive neuromodulation therapies.

The study, led by Principal Investigator Dr. Amol Soin, demonstrated the Injectrode's potential to revolutionize chronic pain treatment by providing a minimally invasive, transcutaneously stimulated alternative to traditional neuromodulation therapies. "The ease of placement of the Injectrode in this initial study is incredibly promising," said Dr. Soin. "This simple needle-based approach is poised to give patients and physicians a viable early treatment option that isn't a steroid injection or pharmacological solution."

Manfred Franke, CEO of Neuronoff, expressed his enthusiasm for the study's outcomes and the company's future direction. "This successful start of our lumbar peripheral nerve stimulation study marks a significant milestone for Neuronoff. It represents a major step toward our goal of reducing the barriers to entry for neuromodulation-based treatments by addressing the common patient concern about the surgery often required for chronic neuromodulation. The Injectrode is designed as a simple-to-place, chronic lead that is virtually invisible from the outside, preserving patient privacy. The aesthetic result of a fully injected lead, without any protruding wires or bulges, is a remarkable improvement over what we have available in the clinic today," Franke stated.

Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy, a member of Neuronoff's Clinical Advisory Board, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the importance of this advancement for the medical field. "The Injectrode represents a much-needed innovation in the neuromodulation space. Placing the lead via an 18-gauge needle offers a major advantage to the patient as we typically don't see scars after a needle injection in contrast to what we may see with surgery. The success of this study brings us closer to offering a simpler solution for patients suffering from chronic pain, and changes the peripheral nerve stimulation paradigm," said Dr. Chakravarthy.

The Injectrode is designed for peripheral nerve stimulation and is a pioneer for minimally invasive transcutaneous stimulation. The vision is to provide patients who suffer from chronic pain with a simple treatment option that doesn't involve drugs or invasive surgeries. This first-in-human study underscores the Injectrode's potential to activate nerve targets effectively, with minimal or no off-target muscle activation, and thereby treat chronic lower back pain.

For more information about Neuronoff and the Injectrode technology, please visit

About Neuronoff

Neuronoff, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is at the forefront of neuromodulation innovation, specializing in minimally invasive solutions for chronic pain management. Neuronoff is dedicated to creating a more accessible, drug-free choice for patients with its flagship product, the Injectrode®. This technology represents a significant leap forward in offering simple and effective alternatives to traditional pain management therapies.

Media Contact: Manfred Franke, [email protected]

