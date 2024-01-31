Audioeye Taps Accessibility Industry Veteran Mike Paciello As Chief Accessibility Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A pioneer in the digital accessibility industry, Paciello brings four decades of knowledge and expertise to AudioEye's digital accessibility offerings

AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE )

(the "Company") , the industry-leading web accessibility platform, is pleased to announce that Mike Paciello has joined the Company as Chief Accessibility Officer. Paciello brings over 40 years of expertise to this critical role, including authoring the first book on web accessibility , founding The Paciello Group (a pioneering accessibility solutions provider), and co-founding/co-chairing accessibility industry committees to drive advancements in policy and legislation.

"We are thrilled to have Mike join our team and feel he is joining us at an exciting time as we launch into our next phase of digital accessibility," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Mike is a pioneer of digital accessibility with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in the digital world, and we look forward to utilizing his extensive expertise as we work with customers and the accessibility community."

In his role as Chief Accessibility Officer, Paciello will work cross-functionally to inform, advise, and drive efforts to help AudioEye continue as a strong partner and further meet the needs of the disability community in which it serves. A technologist at heart, Paciello is passionate about ensuring that people with disabilities are not left behind in the digital society.

"I strongly believe that finding the right balance between humans and automation is the combination we need to scale accessibility in order to ensure compliance and usability," Paciello said. "People with disabilities are often edged out, and where our entire ecosystem is centered around digital experiences, most of these experiences aren't enabling people with disabilities to equally participate. Our organizational goal is to contribute and support the accessibility industry, and I'm excited to help enhance the lives of users with disabilities and to work as a strategic partner with our colleagues in the field."

As the former co-chair of the United States Federal Access Board's Telecommunications and Electronic and Information Technology Advisory Committee (TEITAC) and recognized by President Bill Clinton for his contribution to the W3C's Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI), Paciello has played a pivotal role in shaping accessibility standards and practices. His extensive knowledge and insights will be instrumental in driving efforts around AudioEye's expanding accessibility platform.

Paciello recently joined AudioEye's HearSay podcast to discuss the current state of digital accessibility, how businesses can better prioritize accessibility efforts, and how we all can work together to make the internet more inclusive.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes - including over 107,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite - are accessible and usable. Holding 21 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs - from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance to ongoing training, monitoring, and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

