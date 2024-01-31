(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total number of voting rights and capital on January 31, 2024





January 31, 2024

Company announcement No. 05



Referring to company announcement 02, on January 29, 2024, where Novozymes A/S ("Novozymes") announced the completion and final registration with the Danish Business Authority of the statutory merger between Novozymes and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, the share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 374,597,292 from DKK 562,000,000 to DKK 936,597,292 through the issuance of a total of 187,298,646 new Novozymes B-shares in the denomination of DKK 2 each.



Following the above, and pursuant to Article 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that the total share capital as of today consists of nominally DKK 936,597,292 comprising a total of 468,298,646 shares, divided into 53,743,600 A shares and 414,555,046 B shares with a nominal value of DKK 2 each and a total of 1,903,982,092 voting rights.

Nominal Value, DKK Number of shares A shares 107,487,200 53,743,600 B shares 829,110,092 414,555,046 Total 936,597,292 468,298,646





