Laser Tracker Market Size Worth USD 1,206.7 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laser tracker market size was USD 643.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of laser trackers in the aerospace and ship-building sector, ease of portability, along with rising demand and incorporation of new advancements in distance measuring technology are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Laser tracker systems are incorporating wireless technology more to enhance their performance and user-friendliness. For instance, on 26 April 2022, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division unveiled a new solution that utilizes Six Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) laser tracker technology for automated inspection integration projects. The solution, called WRTL, is specifically designed for large-volume applications and features both wireless capability and absolute accuracy. It allows for up to four robot-based scanner systems to operate in parallel, with each tracker monitoring multiple scanners. This maximizes field productivity and can be configured in simple pairs or a crossed configuration

In addition, increasing number of companies investing significantly in Research & Development (R&D) activities and working on new product lines with improved accuracy and measuring range is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Demand for distance measuring technology using ultrasound and radar-based is rising in several end-use sectors such as construction, manufacturing, aerospace, and ship building, among others. Laser trackers have incorporated Three Dimensional (3D) technology to enhance their accuracy and performance. One example of such technology is 3D scanning, which enables laser trackers to instantly record and convert the surface geometry of an object or structure into digital form.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

However, availability of alternative products with better accuracy and precise distance-measuring capabilities is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Measurement technologies, such as Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), non-contact 3D scanners, laser radars, and portable arm CMMs, has the potential to provide comparable or superior precision and productivity compared to laser trackers.

Segment Insights

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global laser tracker market is segmented into quality control and inspection, calibration, reverse engineering, and alignment. The calibration segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global laser tracker market during the forecast period. This is because calibration is important for ensuring that measurements remain consistent and repeatable over time, which is vital for producing dependable data using a tracker. This is especially crucial for industries that rely on consistency to maintain productivity and efficiency during large-scale manufacturing operations.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global laser tracker market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, architecture and construction, energy and power, general manufacturing, transportation, and others. The automotive segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global laser tracker market over the forecast period. This is due to rising complexity of manufacturing processes in the industry, where precision and accuracy play a crucial role in achieving high-quality outputs. Laser trackers offer an efficient and highly accurate method of measuring and inspecting large parts and components, which is essential for ensuring that the final product meets required specifications.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Regional Insights:

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in the global laser tracker market in 2022. This is owing to rising demand from the automotive sector and distance measuring technology, along with incorporation of new technologies such as Absolute Distance Meter (ADM), and 3D scanning technologies in laser trackers. For instance, on 15 September 2022, FARO announced the launch of their latest series of laser trackers, the VantageS6 Max and VantageE6 Max. These novel trackers provide extensive 3D measurement capabilities across considerable volumes of up to 80 meters. This has the potential to make processes more efficient and minimize the time it takes to conduct inspections.

The North America market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global laser tracker market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for quality inspection, alignment, and calibration from the aerospace and automotive sector and increasing number of companies forming strategic alliances. For instance, on 18 January 2023, FARO Technologies, Inc. successfully acquired SpatialMetrix Corporation, a private company, for USD 1.9 million. This acquisition presents a valuable opportunity for FARO to enhance its product range and offer complementary technology to its customers worldwide. FARO has also developed a new laser tracker, which is patent-pending and offers significant improvements in accuracy and reliability. This laser tracker is a highly precise, portable 3D measurement tool with a range of over 100 feet. When combined with FARO's conventional Control Station and FaroArms, this results in a portable product range that can tackle practically any manufacturing measurement challenge.

Scope of Research