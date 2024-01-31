(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclamate Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Cyclamic Acid, Sodium Cyclamate, Calcium Cyclamate, Others), By End User Industry (Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Others) By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Cyclamate Market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth throughout the forecast period ending in 2028. This surge is attributed to the escalating consumer demand for sugar-free and low-calorie options in various food and beverage products, as well as in healthcare and cosmetic applications.

Cyclamic Acid, Sodium Cyclamate, and Calcium Cyclamate Emerge as Leading Segments Fueled by Food and Beverage Industry

Constituted by major segments such as Cyclamic Acid, Sodium Cyclamate, and Calcium Cyclamate, the Global Cyclamate Market is experiencing significant demands in the food and beverage sector. Aside from this, the market is further propelled by the healthcare and cosmetics industries, injecting versatility and broad-spectrum utilization of cyclamate in the market.

Technological Advancements and Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Spur Market Growth

Advancements in technology have remarkably reduced production costs while improving the quality and extending the shelf life of cyclamate-based products. Emerging economies with growing middle-class populations, such as China and India, are also influential in propelling the consumption of cyclamate due to greater inclusion of processed foods in daily diets. The healthcare sector has played a pivotal role in the increased adoption of cyclamate, leveraging it as a flavoring agent to enhance the palatability of medications. The profound impact of the burgeoning diabetic and obese demography cannot be overlooked, as it necessitates sugar substitutes that align with both dietary restrictions and taste preferences, pointing towards cyclamate as a notable solution.

Regulatory Challenges and Competition from Natural Sweeteners Pose as Market Hurdles

Even though the Global Cyclamate Market is poised for expansion, regulatory challenges persist in regions such as the United States and Canada, wherein restrictions on the use of cyclamate have impacted market dynamics. Furthermore, the demand for natural sweeteners presents a formidable competition to the market's growth trajectory, calling for companies within this space to adopt innovative strategies to maintain competitiveness.

Market Segmentation Highlights Proliferation Across Diverse Geographies



North America: The United States, Mexico, Canada

Europe: France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific: China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Based on end-user industries that include Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, and others, the market analysis underscores significant growth opportunities within these sectors at a regional and global level.

Strategic Moves by Key Players To Define Competitive Landscape

The market's competitive landscape reflects the strategic efforts by key players such as PT. Batang Alum Industrie, Food Chem International Corporation, Productos Aditivos, Rasna Private Limited, and Hangzhou Garden Corporation to name a few. These companies, along with others, hold significant market positions and continue to focus on product innovations to meet the rising consumer demand for cyclamate and its derivatives.

The Global Cyclamate Market report sheds light on the various factors influencing market dynamics, providing a detailed analysis that assists stakeholders in decision-making processes. As the market for cyclamate grows, the findings outlined in the report are critical for understanding its future direction, particularly against the backdrop of changing consumer preferences and technological advancements in the sweetener industry.

