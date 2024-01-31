Flowers Team Real Estate Places 9Th In 2023 Royal Lepage National Chairman's Club Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Milton-based Flowers Team Real Estate is excited to announce that they have received Royal Lepage's National Chairman's Club Award for their performance in 2023.

The National Chairman's Club Award honors and celebrates the highest-performing Royal Lepage realtors in Canada. Since 2010, the award has been handed out each year to the top one percent of 20,000 agencies by closed Gross Commission Income (GCI) and/or units sold. This year, Flowers Team made it into the top ten, placing 9th.

"Placing 9th among 20,000 agents in 2023 isn't just about numbers-it's a celebration of our team's incredible journey. Our success isn't individual; it's the result of our collective hustle, support, and belief in each other. It's like a winning game where every member contributes their best moves, making our victories feel like shared accomplishments,” explains Chief Executive Officer and founder Amy Flowers.“This ranking is a testament to our teamwork, showing that when we unite our efforts, remarkable things happen for our clients.”

This is not the first time Flowers Team has received this prestigious award. The agency has held a position among Canada's top 15 realtors for seven consecutive years. The company has also been ranked as the top real estate agency in Milton since 2009.

"As we embrace the opportunities of 2024, we recognize the pivotal nature of market shifts. Stepping into this new year, staying attuned to the evolving real estate landscape is paramount. Whether you're buying or selling, comprehending these trends equips you with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions. Our commitment remains unwavering-to guide and empower our clients through these shifts, ensuring that every step in their real estate journey is backed by expertise, insight, and confidence,” adds Flowers.

About Amy Flowers

For more than 20 years, Amy Flowers has operated as a realtor in the Milton neighborhood of Toronto. Voted #1 in Milton since 2009 and 9th out of 20,000 National Royal Lepage Agents, the agency offers turnkey service that includes staging, photography, and financing. Their client-focused approach has the stated goal of making home real estate as comfortable as possible; the agency provides each client with a concierge to facilitate this.

