Clutch Coffee Opens Third Location In Columbia, Offering FREE Drinks & Community Fundraiser

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Columbia will welcome the 3rd Clutch Coffee Bar location in the region, driven by overwhelming demand from the local community. To celebrate this exciting expansion, the Carolina-born drive-thru coffee chain will host a grand opening party providing FREE Small drinks to the entire community on February 3rd, as well as hosting a Proceeds Day for Spring Valley High School shortly thereafter.Giving back to the community is core to Clutch Coffee Bar's mission. From hosting Proceeds Days for local schools to their 'Clutch Cares ' program, they've witnessed the transformative power of community-driven initiatives and raised over $80,000 for worthy causes. Their hotly anticipated third store will continue on this pledge, kicking off their soft opening on February 1st by dropping off complimentary coffee to teachers, first responders, and those making positive changes in the local community. As proud supporters of education, Clutch will also host a proceeds day for Spring Valley High School in February, where they will donate 100% of their sales to the school.To celebrate the Columbia community, a Grand Opening party is scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd where Clutch's friendly team will serve FREE Small drinks all day to anyone who visits the store. Plus, one lucky visitor will win free coffee for an entire month simply by downloading the Clutch Rewards App prior to the Grand Opening, and visiting Clutch on their Grand Opening DayThe Carolinas-based drive-thru chain has grown from 1 to 10 stores over the last five years, developing a huge fan base with its unique approach. Recognized for their passion for coffee, community, and customer service, they've created the best drive-thru beverage experience on the planet. Co-founder and CEO Darren Spicer said“We're proud to unveil our third Columbia Clutch location in COLA. We're excited to continue this journey, building relationships, supporting local causes, and creating empowering employment for those in our wonderful community.”Clutch Coffee Columbia III: 9349 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program that gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit

