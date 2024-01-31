Leading Book Publisher Achieves Competitive Edge With Creatio's No-Code Platform For Workflow Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BookPublisher

Discover how streamlined workflows and innovation propel the publisher's success amidst competition

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that a leading book publishing company is using Creatio to stand out amongst the competition.The book publisher, who provides services to authors, had a clear goal in mind: streamline their processes, minimize deviations from standardized procedures, and eliminate the dependency on IT intervention, allowing them to concentrate more on their core competencies and delivering an exceptional publishing experience to their clients.Creatio's user-friendly no-code platform empowers individuals with limited technical expertise to effortlessly design and build solutions using intuitive drag-and-drop tools, unlocking a world of innovation and automation for all users. With a diverse selection of pre-built elements, modules, and templates, the platform facilitates the creation of custom solutions with ease. Notably, the leading publishing company swiftly experienced the advantages of adopting Creatio's offering, witnessing immediate benefits to its workflow and processes.“We've taken the Creatio system, and I've used my 20 years of experience in the industry to understand the needs of the department and I was able to take that knowledge and basically create about 70% of the processes myself. Without that IT background, I was able to go in [to the system] and learn and develop the processes in about 3 weeks,” said Trina from the leading publishing company.Discover how a leading book publishing company is using Creatio to get ahead of the curve.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

