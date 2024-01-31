Turkey gains USD54.3B in tourism income last year

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey’s tourism income for the year 2023 reached USD54.3 billion, marking a significant increase of 16.9 percent compared to the previous year. The total number of visitors, including Turkish citizens residing abroad, amounted to 57 million in 2023, reflecting a notable rise of 11.1 percent year-on-year.



In terms of the purpose of visits, the majority of tourists, accounting for 67.6 percent, visited Turkey primarily for "travel, entertainment, sportive, and cultural activities" in 2023. Similarly, 67.4 percent of Turkish citizens living abroad visited the country to reunite with relatives and friends.



During the last quarter of 2023, Turkey witnessed a surge in tourism revenue, which increased by 6.8 percent to USD12.27 billion. This growth coincided with a rise in the number of visitors during the same period, reaching 12.4 million, up by 4.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.



Additionally, the data revealed a significant increase in the number of Turkish citizens traveling to foreign countries in 2023, rising by 52.3 percent to 11.06 million. The average expenditure per capita for Turkish citizens visiting foreign destinations was reported at USD639. These figures underscore Turkey’s continued prominence as a popular tourist destination and the increasing trend of outbound travel among Turkish citizens.



