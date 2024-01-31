Winners Revealed For“TRT World Citizen Awards

(MENAFN- B2Press) The winners of“TRT World Citizen,” a project initiated by TRT in 2017 with the principle of“Inspiring Positive Change,” have been revealed.



TURKEY -“TRT World Citizen Awards,” which is among TRT's most significant social responsibility initiatives and was launched in 2017 with the principle of“Inspiring Positive Change,” found its recipients at the ceremony held last night. Awarded in five different categories to individuals who have made significant contributions to their societies on a global scale, the“TRT World Citizen Awards” contribute to sharing the stories of these individuals with the world and inspiring positive change. The award ceremony, hosted by General Director of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı in İstanbul, was attended by prominent figures from various fields, including Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, İstanbul Governor Davut Gül, TRT management, politicians, NGO leaders, as well as notable figures from the fields of culture, arts, media, and academia.

Altun, speaking at the TRT World Citizen Awards ceremony, stated that TRT's project is a benevolent movement based on the belief that each individual is an honorable being and emphasizes the ability of every individual to create change. Altun expressed,“We aspire to make our lives an ongoing story of progress by inspiring change. One of the significant goals of the TRT World Citizen initiative, which has brought us together today, is to earnestly contribute to addressing the search for solutions to the problems we face on a global scale.”

Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, Director General of TRT, speaking at the ceremony, stated that TRT World Citizen is a platform that rewards those who exhibit the will to replace helplessness with opportunity, discredit with reputation, and injustice with justice, opening fronts of goodness on behalf of humanity. Sobacı noted that the balance of humanity is currently in severe upheaval, with one side featuring those who demonstrate their will for fairness and justice and the other side consisting of those who legitimize everything for their own interests.



“World Citizen of the Year” award was presented by Director of Communications Altun.

Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun presented the award to Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah from Lebanon, who was honored in the“World Citizen of the Year” category. The award for José Andrés from Spain, winner in the“Lifetime Achievement” category, was presented to Ece Edil Akman. In the“Youth” category, Aditi Mayer from India; in the“Educator” category, Nelly Cheboi from Kenya; and in the“Communicator” category, Motaz Azaiza from Palestine received their awards from protocol members. Short films depicting the lives of the award recipients were also shown during the program.

