Galatasaray forward Kerem Akturkoglu wins UEFA Champions League Goal of Group Stage poll

(MENAFN) Galatasaray forward Kerem Akturkoglu emerged victorious in the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage poll conducted on Wednesday. His exceptional goal against Manchester United, where he outplayed goalkeeper Andre Onana, was deemed the best among the selections.



The memorable moment occurred during matchday 5, culminating in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Following closely behind Akturkoglu's stunning strike was his teammate Tete's impressive volley against Copenhagen on matchday 1, which secured the second spot in the poll.



In third place was Xavi Simons from Leipzig, whose remarkable long-range effort against Crvena Zvezda on matchday 3 captivated audiences.



The poll attracted significant engagement, with over 166,000 votes cast for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage. Notably, Akturkoglu's victory marks a departure from the previous dominance of Argentine icon Lionel Messi, who had clinched the top spot in the preceding two editions of the poll.



The diversity of outstanding goals showcased in the poll underscores the exhilarating moments and exceptional skill displayed by footballers across various clubs competing in the prestigious tournament.

