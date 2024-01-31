US F-16 fighter jet crashes in waters off South Korea's west coast

(MENAFN) According to reports from local media on Wednesday, a US F-16 fighter jet crashed in waters off South Korea's west coast.



The incident prompted swift response efforts to rescue the pilot, who successfully ejected from the aircraft. Fortunately, the pilot was safely recovered and is reported to be in stable condition following the ordeal. These developments were relayed by a Seoul-based news agency, which provided updates on the situation.



"The jet assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing in Kunsan Air Base, about 180 kilometers (112 miles) south of Seoul, experienced an ‘in-flight emergency’ over the Yellow Sea and crashed at approximately 8:41 a.m.,” the agency stated referring to the US Air Force.



According to the agency, this recent incident marks the third F-16 crash in South Korea within a year. Last month, an F-16 fighter jet crashed into the Yellow Sea during routine training exercises.



Additionally, in May of last year, another F-16 fighter jet had crashed near Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek. These successive crashes underscore the importance of ongoing safety protocols and training procedures for military aircraft operations in the region.

MENAFN31012024000045015839ID1107791914