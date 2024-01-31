Shipwreck off Greek island results in death of 2 migrants, another goes missing

(MENAFN) According to reports from local media on Wednesday, a tragic shipwreck off the Greek island of Lesbos resulted in the deaths of at least two migrants, with another individual reported missing.



The incident occurred during the night of January 29th to 30th in the Mandamo area. Despite the distressing circumstances, strong winds hampered rescue efforts in the immediate aftermath, as detailed by a state-run news agency.



On Tuesday morning, authorities recovered the bodies of the two deceased migrants, while managing to rescue 57 survivors from the surrounding hills, as per the news agency’s account.



The survivors' testimonies provided harrowing insights into the ordeal, shedding light on the perilous conditions faced by those aboard the ill-fated vessel.



One survivor's testimony, cited by the news agency, recounted the heart-wrenching moment when one of the migrants onboard tragically fell into the sea upon the boat's collision with the rocky shore.



Since then, efforts to locate this missing individual have been ongoing, adding to the somber aftermath of the shipwreck.



