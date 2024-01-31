Israeli military detain UNRWA employees while travelling to Rafah

(MENAFN) According to a witness who spoke to a Turkish news agency on Wednesday, several employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, were detained by the Israeli army while they were traveling to Rafah in southern Gaza.



Fatema Abou Jou'eid, a Palestinian woman interviewed by the Turkish news agency, stated that the UNRWA workers were apprehended on Monday as they were attempting to escape from Khan Younis to Rafah. However, she did not specify the exact number of individuals detained.



"Those arrested UNRWA workers have no links to any Palestinian groups," she stated.



"I don't know why those youths (UNRWA workers) were arrested, we were stopped at an Israeli military checkpoint, erected between Rafah and Khan Younis," she further mentioned.



There have been no statements from the Israeli authorities regarding the arrest of the UNRWA workers. The detention of these employees occurred amidst allegations from Tel Aviv that some UNRWA staff members were implicated in the attacks on Israel on October 7th.



As a result of these claims, 17 countries, including the US, EU, France, Germany, Japan, and others, decided to halt their financial contributions to the agency.



In addition to the arrest of UNRWA workers, eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli military conducted violent arrests of numerous young Palestinians in Khan Younis, transporting them to undisclosed locations.



Khan Younis has faced severe Israeli assaults over the past 10 days, prompting residents to urgently relocate to Rafah.



