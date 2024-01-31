(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Real-World Data Reflects a Unique Behavior of Prostate Cancer Patients with Direct Impact on Their Decision Making Process and Treatment Journey

Results From New Study Presented at the 2024 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal'' or "the Company''), formerly known as Trialjectory, a patient-first, AI-powered treatment platform revolutionizing patient access to cancer care, announced today that

it presented a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium ,

which showed that prostate cancer patients' clinical trial search patterns differ dramatically from those with other solid tumors. Nearly half of prostate cancer patients sought clinical trial options as newly-diagnosed patients compared to about one-third of the patient population for other solid tumors.

The poster, titled, "Prostate cancer patients consider clinical trial options significantly earlier in their journey compared to other solid tumor patients," analyzed 35,670

patient profiles on Leal's digital platform, comparing disease characteristics

between those with prostate cancer and other cancer types, such as bladder, colon, lung and breast cancer.

Newly diagnosed profiles represented a striking 49 percent of prostate cancer signups, of which, 77 percent

were early-stage patients. As a comparison, newly

diagnosed

cases usually

represented 32 percent of all other solid tumors, out of which 55 percent had early-stage disease. Leal's study also explored the impact of digital clinical trial search patterns among prostate cancer patients. Albeit their higher digital presence, newly diagnosed patients were offered less clinical trial options, on average, compared to patients with progressive or recurrent disease, highlighting the gap between supply and demand for this particular space.

"Many people mistakenly assume that oncology clinical trials are the last resort for patients with advanced cancer and symptoms, which often influences the stage at which patients seek potential clinical trial options. It also influences trial design that focuses on progressive and refractory late stage diseases. However, in prostate cancer, our data clearly shows that other factors, such as prostate-sparing alternatives and improved quality of life are factors that come into play in the decision-making process," stated Avital Gaziel, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Leal Health.



Concluded Dr. Gaziel, "Despite the major interest coming from patients, there are fewer prostate cancer trial

options

available to newly diagnosed patients. The results of our study showed a shift in conventional timelines usually seen in patient decision-making processes, possibly reflecting dissatisfaction with available standard treatments and presenting an opportunity for innovation in the space. Leal Health remains committed to improving and increasing access to clinical trials through a patient-first approach by identifying and investigating barriers to access and ultimately providing effective solutions for patients in need."

