Mercell Holding AS, A Thoma Bravo Company, Selects Monetizenow To Power Its Revenue Operations To Scale Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercell Holding AS ("Mercell"), a Thoma Bravo company and MonetizeNow today announced that Mercell has chosen MonetizeNow as it's CPQ (Configure Price Quote) and Subscription Billing platform to fuel revenue growth as it expands business across Europe.

With a sales team of more than 150 professionals across different countries, Mercell was looking for an easy-to-use solution that simplified not only the initial quoting process but also amendments and renewals which were being done manually resulting in lots of wasted time. Furthermore, the solution needed to generate invoicing data and be able to do self-service and consumption-billing.

"We were looking for a powerful yet easy to implement subscription management and CPQ system that would work within our complex mix of geographies and business processes.

MonetizeNow was able to adapt easily to our established CRM plus integrate seamlessly to our new ERP.

MonetizeNow really helps complete our Backoffice stack" said Tony Palladino, Operating Partner, Thoma Bravo.



Kjetil Haukås, Chief Financial Officer of Mercell added "MonetizeNow unique CPQ and Billing architecture has been a game-changer for us. They also have GDPR along with data residency in the EU which is important for us.".

"Modern B2B SaaS Enterprises can benefit tremendously from a Centralized Revenue Architecture that enables them to launch new products and services rapidly, service customers seamlessly across self-serve and sales-led channels and increase deal velocity," said Sandeep Jain, Chief Executive Officer of MonetizeNow. "We are thrilled to partner with Mercell to power its long-term and sustained growth and help it be the top

provider of e-tendering and procurement systems across Europe".

Mercell delivers services to public and private buyers and our goal is to become the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS)-platform for e-tendering and procurement in Europe. Mercell is already a leading platform for public e-tendering and entered the procurement market in 2020, and services approximately 30,000 customers across 15 European markets and in the US.

MonetizeNow, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, enables B2B SaaS Enterprises to dramatically scale up revenue by eliminating all friction in revenue operations through its unique Centralized Revenue Architecture that combines CPQ, Billing and Usage in one platform across all sales channels – web (PLG), sales-assist, resellers and marketplaces.

