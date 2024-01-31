Hibob Sustains Excellence Record Securing Four Brandon Hall Group Tech Awards Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HiBob , the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work, announces it has been recognized

with four technology awards from leading independent HCM research and analyst firm,

Brandon Hall Group.

The Brandon Hall Group's Fall Technology Excellence Awards recognize outstanding work in areas like learning, talent management, and HR.

The Brandon Hall Group awards HiBob two Golds in HR Tech, a Gold and Bronze in Future of Work categories of 2023's technology excellence awards

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

HiBob received:



GOLD

Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation

GOLD Best Advance in HR or Workforce Management Technology for SMBs

GOLD Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology

BRONZE Best Advance in Technology Innovation for Remote Workforce

HiBob's people management platform is

praised by customers for its user-friendly design and ability to adapt to different business needs. The platform stands out for promoting engagement and community building through its consumer-grade interface, making HR processes easily accessible.

"In 2023, HiBob remained committed to innovating people management services for its customers," said Ronni Zehavi, Co-founder and CEO at HiBob.



"Last year, customers dealt with new challenges due to socio-economic uncertainty and pressures affecting resources. 2024 is expected to be tough too. We're dedicated to assisting them through these difficulties to retain employees and ensure

your team stays engaged and connected."

HiBob's significant impact is exemplified through customer Oviva, a private healthcare firm offering diet and lifestyle management services. The successful integration of HiBob Human Capital Management (HCM) led to an impressive 301 percent return on investment, earning Oviva recognition at the Nucleus ROI Awards.

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform Bob.

It

offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business. Used by more than 3,600 multinational companies to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent

and elevate employee engagement.

