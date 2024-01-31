Global Internet Addiction Disorder Market Size Is Expected To Hold A Significant Share By 2033 | CAGR Of 11.45%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Internet Addiction Disorder Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), Pear Therapeutics, Talkspace, Mindstrong Health and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Internet Addiction Disorder Market Size is expected to hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.45% during the projected period. The awareness of IAD has increased along with our understanding of the condition and its negative effects on people's lives. Public education initiatives, media coverage, and research studies that highlight the frequency and effects of IAD are contributing to this increased awareness.

The mental health disorder known as Internet Addiction Disorder (IAD) is typified by compulsive internet use that disrupts everyday activities. IAD symptoms include obsessing over the internet, putting off other tasks, lying about using it, and going through withdrawals when not using it. Numerous reasons contribute to the rising prevalence of IAD, including as the widespread availability of the internet, the popularity of social media and online gaming, and the rise in the usage of smartphones and other portable devices. Both the general population and medical experts are growing increasingly cognizant of IAD as a result of its rising prevalence. The need for IAD treatment services is rising as a result of this greater awareness. The prevalence of digital gadgets and the internet has led to a notable increase in occurrences of IAD. The pull of social media, online gaming, and other captivating digital content, along with the platforms' constant accessibility, have made people more prone to overusing the internet. The market for IADs is growing as a result of this increasing prevalence. One major obstacle for IAD is the absence of defined diagnostic criteria. It might be challenging to appropriately diagnose and gauge the severity of IAD patients in the absence of clear and uniform guidelines. This may result in an incorrect diagnosis, a hold-up in receiving treatment, and an underestimate of the disorder's actual prevalence.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Internet Addiction Disorder Market Size By Disorder Type (Online Gambling Addiction, Online Gaming Addiction, Communication addiction disorder, Virtual Reality Addiction), By Risk Factors (Social Factors, Psychological Factors, Biological Factors, Other Factors), By Diagnosis (Difficulties, Screening instruments, Classification), By Treatment (Psychosocial Treatment, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Pharmacologic Therapy), By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2023 - 2033."

The online gambling addiction segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global internet addiction disorder market during the forecast period.

The global internet addiction disorder market is divided into segments based on disorder type online gambling addiction, online gaming addiction, communication addiction disorder, virtual reality addiction. The popularity of online gambling has increased, especially among teens in today's world. The younger generation of today is more interested in obtaining wealth and is more knowledgeable about modern software and search engines. Because of this, it is not only simpler for them to locate gambling possibilities on any topic, but they also desperately want to be awarded this money.

The social factor segment accounted for a significant market share in the global Internet Addiction Disorder market during the forecast period.

The global internet addiction disorder market is classified into social factors, psychological factors, biological factors, other factors. Social factor segment maintained a substantial market share in the global internet addiction disorder market during the forecast period. The widespread availability of reasonably priced cellphones, data plans, and WiFi hotspots has made online accessing the internet a daily necessity rather than a luxury. This ongoing presence on the internet encourages interaction and may even lead to obsessive habits.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global Internet Addiction Disorder market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the greatest share of the global internet addiction disorder market in the coming years. This is explained by elements like high rates of internet access, a culture that values digital connectivity, and the broad use of smartphones and other mobile devices. In North America, IAD is becoming more widely acknowledged as a valid mental health condition, which has increased public and professional acceptance of the problem. Treatment service demand is being driven by this awareness.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global internet addiction disorder market throughout the forecast period. The internet is being used more and more throughout Asia Pacific, where by 2033 it is predicted that over half of all internet users will reside. The number of IAD instances is rising as a result of this enhanced connectivity.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Internet Addiction Disorder Market include National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), Pear Therapeutics, Talkspace, Mindstrong Health and others.

