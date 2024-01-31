Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Showing INTASYL May Result In More Effective Cell Therapy For Hematological Malignancies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) --New preclinical data to be presented at Immunotherapy Conference in Germany MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYLTM siRNA gene silencing technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells, today announced that new preclinical data demonstrating the potential of INTASYL self-delivering siRNA targeting Cbl-b improves natural killer (NK) cell activity for adoptive cell therapy and may result in a more effective cell therapy for hematological malignancies will be presented at the 10th Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (ITOC10), which will be held in Munich, Germany from March 21-23, 2024. Presentation Details are as follows:



Title: Enhancing NK cell cytotoxicity against tumor cells with a novel self-delivering RNAi compound targeting Cbl-b Poster Number: P01.03 Topic: 01 concepts / New Agents Presenting Author: Melissa Maxwell Date and Time: 18:00 hrs Thursday, March 21, 2024 18:00-19:00 hrs Friday, March 22, 2024 Location: Ludwig Maximilian University Campus Großhadern, Lecture Room 3, Marchioninistrasse 15 81377 Munich, Germany

The poster presentation will be accessible in person and will also be available on March 21st, on Phio's website.



Forward Looking Statements

