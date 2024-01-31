Aqua Security Named Leader And Fast Mover For Cloud Workload Security (CWS)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aqua secures top honors in innovation and platform capability and outperforms competitors in hybrid cloud security, in new GigaOm Radar Report

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it was named a Leader and Fast Mover in Innovation and Platform Play in the first-ever GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Workload Security (CWS) . As a standout force in hybrid and multi-cloud security, Aqua solidifies itself as a trailblazer in safeguarding diverse cloud workloads.



According to GigaOm's report:“Aqua's Leader designation in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant is due to its comprehensive solution, exceptional hybrid environment support and automated configuration enforcement, and its innovative approach to AI-guided remediation.”

The report, which aims to help leaders make informed investment decisions when selecting CWS solutions, compares 14 of the top CWS solutions' offerings against the capabilities outlined in GigaOm's Key Criteria report. The report highlights Aqua's exceptional performance in innovation and platform play, showcasing its prowess in hybrid environments, Kubernetes nodes, Tanzu Application Service (TAS), serverless containers such as Fargate, serverless functions, and others. Aqua's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions sets it apart, affirming its leadership position in the industry.

“Aqua's core strength lies in its unwavering commitment to securing workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the diverse and dynamic nature of cloud infrastructures, ensuring protection against evolving threats,” said Gilad Elyashar, chief product officer at Aqua.“GigaOm's recognition of Aqua's leadership in hybrid cloud security is a testament to our dedication to providing organizations with robust security measures for their cloud transformation journeys.”

Aqua's introduction of AI-guided remediation in 2023 showcases the company's dedication to staying ahead of emerging security challenges, complemented by a feature-rich platform that includes zero-trust runtime protections, efficient management of hybrid environments, and automated configuration enforcement.

This recognition is the most recent in a series of company honors. Aqua was recently named Overall Leader in GigaOm Radar for Container Security , in addition to their past recognitions as a Leader and Outperformer in the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Container Security , a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Vulnerability Management , and a platform Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) . Additionally, the company was named the CISO Choice Award winner in the Cloud Workload Protection Platform category. Aqua was also selected as the“Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year” in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program for transforming the way companies approach cloud native security.

The GigaOm Radar for Cloud Workload Security (CWS) is part of a series of documents that help IT organizations assess competing solutions in the market. This report highlights key container security vendors and equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their businesses and use case requirements. Read more about the findings and download the report on Aqua's website.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit .

