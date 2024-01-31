Lifemd To Participate In The 11Th Annual BTIG Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today announced its participation in the 11th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, being held February 13-14, 2024 at the Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, Utah. Management will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's health, women's health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD .
Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
...
Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
...
MENAFN31012024004107003653ID1107791863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.