Treasure Global To Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results On February 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosts conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024 NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL” or the“Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on December 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast the next morning, Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGL and Michael Chan, Chief Financial Officer of TGL.

Event: Treasure Global Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-704-4453 (Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0920 (International) Webcast:

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through February 29, 2024, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13744158. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on TGL's Investor Relations site: .

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in Southeast Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of November 28, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,670,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

