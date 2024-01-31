Membrane Chromatography Market Size Worth USD 1,611.9 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane chromatography market size was USD 320.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Rising regulatory compliance for purification process and safety and hygiene and increasing automation and user-friendly designs of membrane chromatography systems and use of membrane chromatography systems in the biopharmaceutical sector are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Moreover, rising investments in Research & Development (R&D) activities to produce innovative and new products in the field of membrane chromatography technology is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Leading industry players are investing in the creation of innovative membrane chromatography products as these are more effective and economical. The production of biopharmaceuticals has severe regulations, which are set by regulatory agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Furthermore, demand for membrane chromatography systems is rising due to development of novel products such as disposable membrane chromatography systems. These user-friendly devices contribute to cost savings by eliminating the need for labor-intensive cleaning and sterilization processes.

However, limited availability of membrane chromatography products and high costs of membrane chromatography equipment are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Standards of regulations and the possibility of newer rules being implemented have posed a challenge for membrane chromatography across the world.

Segment Insights:

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global membrane chromatography market is segmented into capsules & cartridges, cassettes, and modules. The capsules & cartridges segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global membrane chromatography market in 2022 owing to simplicity of use and suitability of capsules & cartridges for small scale laboratory applications. These items are preferred because of their small size enabling these to be employed in numerous tasks such as removing viruses, purifying proteins, and separating contaminants.

Operation Mode Insights:

On the basis of operation mode, the global membrane chromatography market is segmented into flow-through and bind-elute. The flow-through segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global membrane chromatography market during the forecast period. This is because Flow-Through Chromatography (FTC) is an efficient method used for separating a target protein, in which a target protein is recovered from the chromatography column without adsorption whereas contaminants are tightly bound.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global membrane chromatography market in 2022 due to increasing drug development and purification processes by major sectors. In addition, the presence of major industry players is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. These companies are making major investments in Research & Development (R&D) projects aimed at developing innovative and attractive, effective, and affordable products due to rising demand for these products.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest growth rate in the global membrane chromatography market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing R&D initiatives and rising demand for food safety as well as stringent regulations. For instance, on December 8, 2023, researchers based in Xi'an, China, developed an innovative cell membrane analysis system utilizing HALO-tag technology, as detailed in their study published in Talanta.

Scope of Research