Agencies Lead The Charge In Diversity: Celebrating The Onevoice! Advancing Diversity Hall Of Honors Induction

Alma Advertising, Horizon Media, MAGNA Global, and Walton Isaacson to be honored for their commitment to talent at MediaVillage event in NYC on April 11

- Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillageNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- – The MediaVillage Education Foundation , a pioneering nonprofit focused on cultivating diversity and inclusivity within the advertising-supported media sector, is set to honor four advertising and media agencies at the 7th OneVoice! Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience. This prestigious event will take place on April 11 at the Hall des Lumières in New York City.MediaVillage founder Jack Myers announced the 2024 inductees representing global agencies: Alma Advertising (Isaac Mizrahi, CEO), Horizon Media (Bill Koenigsberg, Founder & CEO), MAGNA Global (Dani Benowitz, President, US and Global), and Walton Isaacson (Aaron Walton, CEO/Founder).Myers emphasized the critical role of agencies in the ad-supported media landscape, particularly in times of widespread disruption and innovation. He lauded these agencies for their exemplary commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), noting that their leadership in advancing talent and professional development is a cause for celebration on April 11.Since its inception in 2018, the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors has been a beacon of recognition for companies, organizations, and individuals who have not only committed to diversity but have also achieved tangible success. These efforts have proven beneficial for their businesses and serve as industry-wide best practices.Joining these new agency honorees are 12 other inductees, representing a diverse array of companies and leaders committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the industry. The complete list of 2024 inductees, in alphabetical order by company, includes:.A+E Networks, Karen Gray, Chief Diversity Officer/Chief Administrative Officer.AD CLUB & International ANDY Awards, Gina Grillo, President & CEO.Alma Advertising, Isaac Mizrahi, CEO.ANA AIMM, Lisette Arsuaga, Gilbert Davila, Carlos Santiago, Co-Founders.Bold Culture, Darren Martin Jr., Founder & CEO.Disney, Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising.FUTURE NOW, Margaret Kim, Founder & CEO.General Motors, Heather Stewart, General Director, Global Media and Marketing Services; Brianne Boles-Marshall, Global Marketing Services | Diversity Media Strategy & Investment.Horizon Media, Bill Koenigsberg, Founder & CEO.MAGNA Global, Dani Benowitz, President, US and Global.Mattel, Inc., corporate acceptance.McDonald's Corporation, Elizabeth Campbell, Vice President, Field & Cultural Marketing.Reckitt, Gary Osifchin, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, U.S. Hygiene.Walton Isaacson, Aaron Walton, CEO / FounderPrior agency inductees in the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors include notable names such as 4A's, 4A's Foundation, Badgers + Winters, GroupM, The Interpublic Group, IPG Mediabrands, Publicis Media Americas, R/GA, and UWG.Myers further added,“This event is more than a gala; it's a powerful statement of an organization's dedication to D-E-I-B values. Being a partner in the OneVoice! Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors signifies a company's alignment with the vanguards of diversity and inclusion in our industry.”For more information about the MediaVillage Education Foundation fundraiser, visit . Learn more about MediaVillage at ..com. For partnership inquiries, contact Robin Wallace at ... or Maryann Teller at ..., and for media inquiries, please reach out to Diane Stefani at ....###About MediaVillage Education Foundation:MediaVillage Education Foundation is an award-winning 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive community through collective investment in education and positive impact. Its mission is to empower and elevate talent by providing education, inspiration, encouragement, and meaningful connections, with the goal of unleashing the full potential of the industry's workforce, igniting innovation, and driving sustainable business growth. Founder Jack Myers was honored with the 2023 Silver Award for Technological Achievement in Education by the MERIT Awards program. Visit for more information. Follow MediaVillage Education Foundation at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

