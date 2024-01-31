Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Set To Surpass USD 2.94 Bn By 2030 & Increasing Demand For Drones Fuels Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market is a growing market focused on managing drone traffic for safe and efficient operations.

- According to SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Overview:The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market is characterized by its consolidated nature, where key players such as OneSky, Thales Group, Unifly NV, Frequentis, and Leonardo SPA dominate. Competition in the market drives a focus on advanced solutions, exemplified by Frequentis and Austro Control's collaboration, launching a drone management solution for safe integration into Austrian airspace. The digital traffic management system developed by Austro Control and Frequentis ensures safer, faster, and more efficient handling of flight clearances for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) starting from 2023.The concept of Urban Air Mobility, involving the use of aerial vehicles for short-distance urban transportation, is gaining traction. According to the SNS Insider report, the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market, valued at USD 0.90 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2030. This robust growth is underpinned by a surge in the demand for drones, technological advancements, and the need for efficient traffic management in the expanding airspace.Major Key Players Included are:. Intelligent Automation. Leonardo SpA. OneSky. Terra Drone Corporation. Unifly NV. Airbus. Altitude Angle. Droniq GmbH. PrecisionHawk Inc. Thales Group, and other players.Market AnalysisAnticipated to register a staggering CAGR of 15%, the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market finds itself buoyed by increased drone demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market's growth is further propelled by the development of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) systems, jointly initiated by NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and other agencies. These systems facilitate the safe integration of delivery drones and air taxis into future airspace. The rising demand for drone services and the integration of advanced technologies are key factors propelling the market's upward trajectory.Segment Analysis. The market is segmented into persistent UTM and non-persistent UTM. Persistent UTM, offering continuous monitoring and management of drone flights, is estimated to dominate due to its ability to provide a high level of safety and security.. The capabilities encompassed within a persistent UTM system, including flight planning, communication, navigation, surveillance, and separation assurance, contribute to the continuous monitoring and control of drone flights, ensuring their safe and efficient operationMarket Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:by Application. Agriculture and Forestry. Logistics and Transportation. Surveillance and Monitoringby End User. Airports. Emergency Service and Local Authorities. Drone Operators or Pilots. Recreational Usersby Component. Hardware. Softwareby Type. Persistent. Non-PersistentGrowth Factors. The burgeoning demand for drones across various sectors, including commercial, industrial, and recreational, is a primary growth factor for the UTM Market. Drones are being increasingly used for tasks such as surveillance, delivery, agriculture, and infrastructure inspection.. Continuous advancements in drone technology, including improvements in communication systems, artificial intelligence, and sensor capabilities, enhance the overall efficiency and safety of unmanned aerial vehicles. These technological developments contribute to the growth of the UTM Market.. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of drone technology for various applications, such as contactless delivery and monitoring. Drones played a crucial role in maintaining supply chains and ensuring social distancing during the pandemic, leading to increased interest and investment in the UTM sector.Enquire about the Report @Key Regional DevelopmentNorth America claims the largest market share, maintaining its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to a large number of UAVs, significant investment in research and development, and the increasing use of drones for military applications. The United States, in particular, boasts over 873,000 registered unmanned aircraft systems as of 2021, demonstrating a substantial market presence. The procurement of drones for military purposes, such as the USD 1 million contract by the United States Border Patrol with Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones in October 2022, further fuels the market's expansion.Key Takeaways. The UTM Market is witnessing a technological leap with advanced solutions ensuring safe drone integration.. North America's robust drone ecosystem and military applications continue to drive UTM market dominance.. Continuous monitoring offered by persistent UTM systems positions it as the leading segment, ensuring the safety and security of drone operations.Recent DevelopmentsIn February 2022: OneSky partnered with Airservices Australia to develop a prototype Flight Information Management System (FIMS) for its UTM network.In December 2021: DroneUp acquired AirMap Inc., enhancing its UTM service capabilities for efficient airspace management. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Competitive Landscape15. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytic globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports

