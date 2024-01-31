AI Mergers Surge In Race For Data Dominance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Some recent mergers, acquisitions and investments in the business world have highlighted the strategic value of data to companies. These businesses are not just buying assets or market share – they are also acquiring or investing in large, complementary datasets. This process is known in the business world as horizontal integration.

This integration can drive innovation and provide competitive advantages. It can also open up new revenue streams. Some examples include Microsoft's acquisitions of LinkedIn and GitHub as well as Amazon's acquisitions of WholeFoods and the Washington Post. Then there has been Discovery Communications' merger with Warner Brothers, IBM's investment in Hugging Face and Google's investment in Anthropic .

As the last two examples illustrate, data is extremely important for AI companies. It's vital for “training”, or improving, AI systems . Training AI systems on large, new, varied data sets allows companies to develop more advanced, more powerful AI systems .

But against the background of this scramble, there is also a growing consensus that some form of regulation is needed to address the ethical, safety and fairness concerns associated with AI.

But regulating AI presents a unique set of challenges. This is mainly due to its foundation on intangible elements such as software and algorithms. These elements can be easily modified, replicated and distributed across borders with few physical traces. This helps them evade traditional regulatory mechanisms that rely on controlling physical goods or specific locations.

Yet a promising approach to regulating AI is one that would focus on controlling access to the very data that is the lifeblood of AI development. Since data is behind the rise of horizontal integration as well as fuelling the growth and sophistication of AI systems, its concentration in the hands of a few entities can lead to monopolistic dominance. In short, it gives too much power to too few companies.