Da Prince Musik And Mduduzi Prince New EP Sebenza Takes The Amapiano Genre By Storm.

Da Prince Musik and Mduduzi Prince, a talented up and coming artist from Richards Bay, South Africa, have joined forces to release his highly anticipated Amapiano EP, titled " Sebenza " on the 22nd Of December 2023. Packed with five scorching tracks, this EP is set to captivate music lovers and solidify their positions in the music industry.

Mduduzi Prince, also known as Da Prince Musik, is a versatile artist who effortlessly transitions between genres. While Da Prince Musik is recognized as a prominent figure in Trap/Hip-hop and Pop, his alter ego, Mduduzi Prince, shines in the Afro Pop and Alternative music genres. This unique duality allows Da Prince Musik and Mduduzi Prince to explore diverse sounds and create music that resonates with a wide audience.

" Sebenza " is a testament to his immense talent and creativity. The EP features a collection of mesmerizing tracks that showcase his distinctive styles and innovative approach to music. The tracklist includes the title track " Sebenza ," along with " Emcimbini ," " Ngyafisa ," " Uzobuya " featuring Winnow Music SA, and " Prayer II" featuring Winnow Music SA. Each song is carefully crafted with infectious beats, captivating melodies, and meaningful lyrics, promising an unforgettable listening experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Da Prince Musik and Mduduzi Prince have been making waves in the local music scene with their previous releases, and " Sebenza " is expected to further amplify his success. Their dedication to his craft and commitment to pushing boundaries have earned them a devoted fan base, and this EP will undoubtedly solidify his position as a rising star in the industry.

With their undeniable talent and the release of " Sebenza ", Da Prince Musik and Mduduzi Prince are poised to make a significant impact not only in South Africa but also on the international music stage. The EP is a testament to his commitment to creating exceptional music and is sure to be a favorite among Amapiano enthusiasts and music lovers worldwide.

About Da Prince Musik and Mduduzi Prince:

Da Prince Musik and Mduduzi Prince are talented up and coming artists hailing from Durban, South Africa. While Da Prince Musik is known for his captivating Trap/Hiphop and Pop music, Mduduzi Prince mesmerizes with his distinct AfroPop and RnB/Alternative sound. Mduduzi Prince Magagula has released their highly anticipated Amapiano EP, "Sebenza," showcasing their versatility and undeniable talent.

Mduduzi Prince Magagula is an artist from Richards Bay, born in 1993 In The Province Of KwaZulu Natal In Pongola. He is a musical artist, producer and songwriter, and under the name 'Da Prince Musik' And Mduduzi Prince he has delivered an impressive catalog of work. With his vision and creative skill, Mduduzi Prince Magagula is an important presence on the music scene. His strong vocals and melodic production are among the highlights of his sound.

Mduduzi Prince Magagula's work is driven by a passion for music, and he has the ambition to become an influential cultural leader in South Africa. His fans appreciate his commitment to creating great music, and by staying true to his roots, Mduduzi Prince (Da Prince Musik) has developed a unique sound and style that sets him apart from other artists.

"Sebenza" is now available on various streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. To stay updated on Da Prince Musik and Mduduzi Prince's latest releases, news, and upcoming projects, follow them on social media and visit their official website.

Link to Artist Streaming Service:

