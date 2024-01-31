QRDO Foundation And EQ LAB Announce Strategic Partnership To Launch The Warden Protocol

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / The QRDO Foundation, dedicated to the growth and development of the QRDO ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with EQ LAB, a leading blockchain developer lab, to launch the Warden Protocol. This initiative accelerates the upcoming launch of the Warden Protocol, an intent-based interoperability protocol built on Cosmos and based on the Fusionchain primitive.

Introducing the Warden Protocol

The Warden Protocol is a modular intent-centric blockchain built on the Cosmos-SDK. At its most basic level, it enables users to create Spaces and Wallets on various blockchains and govern their activity through on-chain intents. Complex multi-leg transactions can be built, and cross-chain activity protected via complex intents, all enforced on-chain by the Warden Protocol.

For the builders in the space, Warden enables smart contracts to be deployed on Cosmos using Solidity and WebAssembly, and facilitates a modular marketplace of key management solutions, from HSM solutions to multi-party computation providers.

"The Warden Protocol is the next evolution in intent and interoperability primitives," said a representative for the QRDO Foundation, "joining forces with the EQ LAB team enables us to achieve this ambitious vision and ensures that QRDO token holders see the realization of a truly decentralized and open, intent-centric interoperability and key management protocol."

Various applications have pledged their support to deploy on Warden, including:



EQ , a liquid staking hub for Cosmos that puts existing liquid staking tokens to work;

WARDD, a USD-pegged decentralized stablecoin that provides Warden users with instant access to dollar liquidity;

Marginly , a pluggable protocol for decentralized funding pools that enable margin trading on any spot DEX; and SpaceWard, a SAFE-like platform for wallet management and governance.

EQ LAB will form the core contributor team to the Warden Protocol and will bring an extensive team of 15 core developers to the Warden Protocol.

"We are very pleased to be helping to establish the Warden Protocol as Core Contributors", said Alex Melikhov, founder of EQ LAB, "as an experienced team of qualified blockchain developers, we see a bright future in the Cosmos ecosystem, and we look forward to seeing incredible value unlocked for both the existing QRDO and Q token holder communities".

WARD Token

The Warden Protocol plans to introduce the WARD token via a fair launch mechanism. This launch will take place without any pre-mine or investor allocations, with eligibility for both an airdrop and an incentivised WARD-swap extending first to existing QRDO holders. As a nod to the public goods done by various other Cosmos chains, TIA and ATOM stakers will also be eligible, as well as builders and users from other complimentary protocols and chains. Further details will be announced shortly.

The Alfama testnet will go live in the coming weeks, with details for an incentivised testnet to be published shortly.

