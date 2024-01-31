Green Energy Park And Baker Hughes Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding Envisioning A Collaboration In Multiple Areas Of The Green Hydrogen Value Chain

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FLORENCE, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Green Energy Park, a vertically integrated renewable energy company, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baker Hughes, a global leading industrial energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide.

The agreement aims to set out the principles of the envisaged collaboration between the two companies in multiple areas of the green hydrogen value chain, including, production, storage, transportation and utilization of green hydrogen and ammonia-based fuels at Green Energy Park facilities, port terminals, and customer sites around the world.

The agreement also foresees possible exploration of co-development of related technologies and projects at the giga-watt scale.

Alessandro Bresciani (Baker Hughes, left) and Bart Biebuyck (Green Energy Park, right) signing the party's MoU in Florence, Italy

From left to right: Luca Pilenga (Baker Hughes), Mindaugas Zakaras (Green Energy Park), Tobias Puklavec (Green Energy Park), Valeria Roppo (Baker Hughes), Bart Biebuyck (Green Energy Park), Alessandro Bresciani (Baker Hughes), Benedetta Manetti (Baker Hughes), Raimondo Giavi (Baker Hughes), Mario Reinisch (Green Energy Park), Nigel Jenvey (Baker Hughes), Simone Corbo (Baker Hughes)

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"For building one of the biggest hydrogen projects in the world, Green Energy Park needs strong collaborations with world-class technology companies like Baker Hughes. We are delighted to announce this strategic MoU, and we are looking forward to work closely together with their highly competent and committed team."

Bart Biebuyck, CEO, Green Energy Park

***

Green Energy Park is active across the green hydrogen value chain. This includes upstream hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives production, midstream distribution facilities, and downstream energy and renewable fuels applications.

HYDROGEN READY TO SCALE

Green Energy Park is developing a 10 green hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives production facility in Piaui, Brazil, one of the largest projects in the world of its kind. It is part of the Euro 2 billion Global Gateway investment initiative by the European Commission in Brazil, announced on November 20th,2023, by President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Hydrogen Week in Brussels, Belgium.

The world-scale hydrogen and ammonia production facility was inaugurated by the Vice President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, in his capacity as Minister for Development, Industry, and Trade, on December 15th, 2023, in Parnaiba, Brazil. The event was hosted by the Governor of the State of Piaui, Rafael Fonteles.

GLOBAL LOGISTICS PLATFORM

Green Energy Park is investing in a global hydrogen and ammonia logistics platform, featuring two port terminal facilities on both sides of the Atlantic. The export terminal in Luis Correia, Brazil, and the import terminal in Krk, Croatia, are the basis for connecting to strategic logistics partners and terminal operators.

The total industrial estate of Green Energy Park under development consists of approximately one thousand hectares dedicated to hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives.

DOWNSTREAM INTEGRATION

As a vertically integrated group of companies, Green Energy Park Global is cooperating with some of the largest off-takers in the world for decarbonization solutions to their diverse energy needs. Industries covered include refineries, shipping, transport, steel, glass, food & beverage, and other hard to abate sectors of the economy.

ABOUT GREEN ENERGY PARK

Green Energy Park Global is a vertically integrated, renewable energy franchise, that shares know-how, technologies, experience, and best practices between its global members. Its focus is on hydrogen technology applications with hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives as the renewable energy carrier of choice. The franchise's objective is to develop, finance, build and operate renewable energy facilities under a common brand. Its goal is to unite upstream, midstream, and downstream facilities around shared values and a common mission. Green Energy Park Global's mission is to positively impact society by accelerating the energy transition and providing cost-effective renewable energy to consumers and businesses around the world.

