2023 Builder Achievement Winners Awarded By 2-10

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Crowns the Champions of Its Builder Members for Contributions to Home-Building Industry
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty announces the 2023 Builder Achievement Awards Program winners. The 2-10 Builder Achievement Awards Program acknowledges outstanding performance in the home-building industry.
"Awarding the winners of the 2-10 Builder Achievement Awards is an especially proud moment because it shows an unyielding effort to advance home-building excellence between builders and 2-10," said Ryan O'Hara, 2-10's CEO. "Our Builder Members continue to offer industry-defining home experiences backed by 2-10's industry-leading New Home Warranty Program."
Every year, 2-10 acknowledges builders who construct inspired homes, demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and improve the quality of housing. The program recognizes distinct areas of excellence throughout three tiers: Platinum, Premier and Select.
2-10 also awarded several builders with its lifetime achievement award, the Foundation Builder Award, reserved for builders who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to improving the housing industry while providing exceptional customer service and protection. These award-winning builders display a tenured devotion to doing things the right way and building a business based on integrity, trust and reliability.
"Awards like these celebrate how builders leverage 2-10's industry mindshare as a key way to promote their quality," said Ray Picard, 2-10's Chief Business Officer. "These builders are most deserving of their awards, and we're proud to call them 2-10 Builder Members."
To learn more about the Builder Achievement Awards Program, visit .
About 2-10
One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the industry-leading 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over six million homes with our complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10 .
Contact Information
Lauren Miller
Associate Marketing Manager, New Home
[email protected]
877-777-1344
SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty
View the original press release on newswire.
MENAFN31012024004220003708ID1107791760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.