Renalogic Partners With Amerihealth Administrators To Address High-Cost Dialysis Claims For The Marketplace

Renalogic , the market leader in helping group benefits plans and their members fight the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis, today announced a strategic relationship with AmeriHealth Administrators, one of the largest national third-party administrators (TPA) providing innovative, value-based health benefits programs and outsourcing services for self-funded health plans and other organizations.

The relationship aligns Renalogic's cost containment and care management solutions with AmeriHealth Administrator's third-party administration solutions - providing the marketplace with a streamlined, cost-effective delivery model to address high-cost dialysis claims. Group benefits plans, including self-funded, level-funded and fully-insured plans, can now utilize Renalogic's claims repricing services in collaboration with AmeriHealth Administrator's claims administration platform.

"We're excited to partner with AmeriHealth Administrators and their innovative, customizable technology platform," said Kevin Weinstein, CEO at Renalogic. "Their experience and flexibility align with the 20+ years Renalogic has been helping businesses fight against high dialysis costs."

Renalogic provides cost containment and transparency solutions to group plans while working to prevent members from progressing to dialysis with care management programs. Renalogic's solutions include:



ImpactIQ to help identify and stratify hidden risks among members.

ImpactCare to stop the progression of CKD and improve member health.

ImpactAdvocate to navigate members to effective, lower-cost options.

ImpactProtect to reduce dialysis costs using proprietary claims repricing. ImpactClarify to unravel multiple accountable parties (MAP) claims.

"We value the relationship with Renalogic leadership and have enjoyed working together to customize and launch an efficient administrative solution," said Liz Midtlien, Vice President Emerging Markets at AmeriHealth Administrators. "As a TPA, we are dedicated to impacting plan cost, better care management and improved outcomes for the members we serve. This strategic collaboration has allowed us to demonstrate that commitment on behalf of Renalogic's national customers."

For more information about Renalogic, visit renalogic . For more information about AmeriHealth Administrators, visit amerihealth/tpa.

About Renalogic

Founded in 2002, Renalogic helps group plans of all sizes and their U.S.-based health plan members reduce the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis. We help organizations manage dialysis claims with cost-containment and transparency solutions while working to prevent members from progressing to dialysis with our care management programs. Renalogic has helped clients save more than $780,000,000 and helped stop CKD from progressing for thousands of members. Learn more at renalogic .

About AmeriHealth Administrators

AmeriHealth Administrators is one of the largest national third-party administrators providing innovative, value-based health benefits programs and outsourcing services for self-funded health plans and other organizations. The company also provides customized outsourcing services for TPAs and other payers, student health plans, and fully insured products. AmeriHealth Administrators serves 1 million plan members in all 50 states and processes over 6 million claims annually.

Contact Information

Nick Severino

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE: Renalogic

