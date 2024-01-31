Jenbacher Engines To Power Poland's Largest Gas-Fueled Power Plant, Replacing Coal Power

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE)



Combined heat and power plant (CHP) will deliver 50 megawatts equivalent (MWe) of heat and power, supporting Poland's plans to achieve net zero by 2050

Gas-powered plants are expected to deliver environmentally friendly electricity and district heating for the city of Bydgoszcz INNIO Group's Jenbacher team will provide maintenance support for the CHP plant as part of the 10-year long-term service agreement

BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / INNIO Group (INNIO) today announced that five Jenbacher J920 FleXtra engines will power a 50 MWe combined heat and power project in Bydgoszcz, Poland, for PGE Energia Ciepła S.A. (PGE).

PGE Cogeneration Facility in BYDGOSZCZ, Poland

The five Jenbacher CHP units - generating a total of 52.6 MWe - each will consist of a steam generator, a turbocharger, and an auxiliary module. Additionally, under a 10-year service agreement with PGE, the Jenbacher team will provide maintenance and assembly work, as well as start-up and operator training.

The "Ready for H2" CHP plant will be fueled with gas, replacing coal-fueled power plants that are currently in use. The Jenbacher team will work with engineering and construction firm Polimex Mostostal S.A. and its subsidiary Polimex Energetyka Sp. z o.o. to implement the design, construction, installation and all other aspects of the building process to construct the turnkey cogeneration power plant, electrode water boiler and standby/peak boiler.

"INNIO Group's technology is helping to achieve the transition to net zero by replacing coal power plants, resulting in eliminating over 70% CO2 per power plant," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group. "Our 'Ready for H2' engines help ensure that PGE assets will be able to deliver carbon-free power and heat well into the future when hydrogen is more readily available."

The use of gas for decentralized power and heat generation is an important aspect of PGE's strategy to decarbonize its district heating operations. With the operational efficiency of the Jenbacher combined heat and power solution, PGE's transition from coal-fueled power generation to natural gas helps support the Polish government's plans to phase out coal and reduce carbon emissions.

The Bydgoszcz CHP facility will be the largest gas-fueled power plant using "Ready for H2" engines to replace a coal-fired power plant in Poland. The CHP plant supports the central aspect of Poland's energy policy of reducing reliance on coal, especially for electricity generation and district heating. The facility marks the first Jenbacher J920 FleXtra project in Poland and is an important milestone for INNIO Group in Poland.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and its digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to INNIO's more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

In March 2023, INNIO's ESG rating ranked first out of more than 500 companies worldwide in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at . Follow INNIO Group and its brands on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn .

INNIO, Jenbacher, myPlant, Waukesha are trademarks in the European Union or elsewhere owned by INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co OG or one of its affiliates. All other trademarks and company names are property of their respective owners.

In general, "Ready for H2" Jenbacher units can be converted to operate on up to 100% hydrogen in the future. Details on the cost and timeline for a future conversion may vary and need to be clarified individually.

