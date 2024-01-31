Civil Society Organisations Demand Environmental Justice For S Caucasus Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We, the undersigned civil society organisations (CSOs), express
deep concerns regarding the serious environmental damage caused by
the works carried out in the mining industry of the Republic of
Armenia that violate international environmental norms and
standards, Azernews reports.
Air and water pollution in Armenia's mining industry, once
regarded as a localised issue, has metastasized into a menacing
force with far-reaching consequences not only for the South
Caucasus but for the whole world. By polluting transboundary rivers
Armenia's mining industry is suspected of causing a range of
environmental problems in a wider geography stretching from Eastern
Europe to Central Asia.
The UN recognises a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment
as a fundamental human right. As the global community rallies
around the UN SDGs and intensifies efforts to address environmental
challenges, Armenia's actions are in contrast with these
endeavours, as well as the Transboundary Rivers Convention and the
UN Economic Commission for Europe Convention on Environmental
Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo
Convention).
Considering the upcoming COP29 will be held in the South
Caucasus, in Azerbaijan, Armenia should further protect the
environment, thus fulfilling its own obligations stemming from
international conventions.
As a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC), the primary international treaty addressing
climate change, to the Kyoto Protocol, the international agreement
linked to the UNFCCC that sets binding emission reduction targets
for developed countries, and to the Paris Agreement, an
international treaty under the UNFCCC that aims to limit global
warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial
levels, Armenia made commitments to addressing climate change on a
global scale and following the rules and regulations for protecting
the planet.
We urge the Armenian government and the private companies
operating in Armenia's mining industry to open the doors of all
facilities to international experts specialising in the field of
ecology and health, including specialised NGOs from neighbouring
countries, to allow them to inspect the facilities, evaluate and
conduct monitoring, take appropriate samples, and measure.
We share the deep concerns of civil society organisations in
Armenia and Azerbaijan, recently addressed to the Armenian
government and the companies involved, to cease the mining actions
in the Amulsar gold mine, which pose significant toxic and
radioactive pollution risks for the ecosystem.
Signatures:
1. Maryam Danesh, Washington and Lee University, USA 2. Guy
Alexander Eames, Planet 2030, UK
3. Saurabh Kumar, YOUNGO, İndia
4. Patsi Stillo, Partners in Health, USA
5. Sergey Uchayev, RNGO“IshonchvaHayot”, Uzbekistan
6. Matt Garnett, Michigan University, USA
7. Ahmad Hudu Abdullahi, Afrihealth Optonet Association,
Nigeria
8. Gleb Evgenev, MADI, Russia
9. Konadu Jone, Altar Relief Foundation, Kenya
10. Erna Jašarević, NGO Bridges of friendship, Bosnia and
Herzegovina
11. Manoj Prabhu, Dure Technologies, Switzerland
12. Emeri Eliud, TUBAE International, Kenya
13. José María DiBello, Fundación GEP, Argentina
14. Kristina Zhorayeva, AFEW Kazakstan, Kazakstan
15. Erlina Burhan, Indonesia Society of Respirologi, İndonesia
16. Carm Citro, Partners in Health, USA
17. Dr,“İstanbul Veremsavasdernegi”,
Turkiye
18. Peter Owiti,“Wote” Youth Development Projects CBO, Kenya
19. Kristine Yakhama, Good Health Community Programmes, Kenya
20. John Akinnuba, Centre for Ecological and Community Development,
Nigeria
21. Naomie Nguemadjibayedabot, ong green accademy of climate chad,
Chad
22. Ermin Jašarević, NGO Bridges of Friendship, Bosnia and
Herzegovina
23. Samuel IroTimoro, Tunetad Association, Kenya
24. Gabriel Ekalale, Asegis Community Network, Kenya
25. Nishant Chavan, Independent Public Health Consultant, India
26. Filiz Duyar Ağca, Türk Toraks Derneği, TB Working Group,
Turkiye
27. Ali Iklaga, Natural Eco Capital, Nigeria
28. Olorun Femi, Natural Eco Capital, Nigeria
29. Alfred Edapal, Lomeds NGO, Kenya
30. Ezekiel Odeoh, Agro-Environmental Farmers Association-AGEFA,
Kenya
31. Rebecca Abulon, Asegis Community Network, Kenya
32. Stephen Anguva Shikoli, Network of TB Champions Kenya
33. Lemaya Lumbasi, A4Ek, Kenya
34. Fernando Sanches, Brazilian Nursing Network for the Brazil Free
of Tuberculosis, Brazil
35. Norman Kagiso Matiting, Tbpeople Global, Botswana
36. Festus Ngisipaan, Kakuma healthsafety Association, Kenya
37. Shemsettin Kuzeci, Kerkuk Culture Union, Turkmanali- Irak
38. Ere Gabriel Erukudi, LPF NGO, Kenya
39. LochuchYatu, Todanyatu Community-based organisation, Kenya
40. Joseph Ngaukon Achuka, AyokMulti-Development organization
(AMDO), Kenya
41. Endal kachew Fekadu, VHS, Ethiopia
42. Dr Khan, Health Services Academy, Pakistan
43. Karani Frankline, Loyifam NGO, Kenya
44. Mohmad Hosain Lone, International Human Rights Commission,
Switzerland
45. Charles Quist, Carepal Foundation, Ghana
46. Shamsiya Kukanbekova, Stop TB Partnership, Tajikistan
47. Nicolai Russu, Youth vision NGO, Moldova
48. Collins Major Kinyuru - Pamoja TB group, Kenya
49. Joseph Kilonzo – BISC NGO, Kenya
