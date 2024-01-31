Ukraine, U.S. Sign Memo On Strengthening Control Over Defense Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov met with the U.S. DoD Inspector General Robert Storch in Kyiv.

During the meeting, the Chief Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Defense Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening cooperation in the field of monitoring the use of security assistance, Ukrinform reports with reference to the MoD press service.

Umerov briefed the American side about the institutional transformations being implemented by the ministry. These include the introduction of an effective system of supervision, risk management, compliance, corruption prevention in procurement, as well as the introduction of democratic control tools in the field of defense.

"By the end of April, we will have 100 percent confidence that all supervisory mechanisms are implemented and the system works," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

Umerov also emphasized that strengthening control and transparency in the use of security assistance provided to Ukraine by partners is one of the priorities of the ministry's work.

The purpose of the document is to strengthen cooperation in the field of control over the use of international aid.

Among other things, the memorandum provides for the exchange of relevant information to detect, confirm, and prevent fraud or corruption affecting or related to security assistance provided by the U.S. to Ukraine; joint measures to detect, confirm, and prevent fraud and corruption; creation of a mechanism for mutual transfer of inquiries related to investigations and measures within the powers and jurisdiction of both parties; periodic meetings to determine priority areas of cooperation to achieve common goals.

On the Ukrainian side, the memo was signed by Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Admiral Ihor Voronchenko, and on the American side – by the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense, Robert Storch.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. DoD and USAID inspectors arrived in Kyiv to facilitate the strengthening of supervision of and accountability for the aid provided to Ukraine.

