Mastech Digital, Inc. To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On February 7, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The conference call will take place on Wednesday, February 7th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO and Mr. Jack Cronin, CFO.
The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.
A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13744136. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13744136. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.
About Mastech Digital, Inc.:
Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India.
Logo:
SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.
MENAFN31012024003732001241ID1107791750
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.