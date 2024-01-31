Alef Education Highlights the Role of AI and Climate Education in Shaping the Future of Education at BETT UK 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, January 31, 2024: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has highlighted the importance of AI-driven education and climate education in advancing the education sector at BETT UK 2024. Alef Education CEO Geoffrey Alphonso, board advisor Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, and Chief Growth Officer Will Lock were prominent company representatives at the show, which took place at the ExCel Centre in London.



The highlight of the company’s participation was a session titled ‘EdTech developments across MENA: AI-driven education and carbon literacy.’ Led by CGO Will Lock and Fouad Shammary, NLP Data Scientist at Alef Education, it covered three key topics: the use of generative AI in Alef Education, teacher-created content, and climate education, including the use of technology for teaching issues such as carbon literacy and sustainability.



CEO Geoffrey Alphonso said: “We are pleased to have participated in BETT UK 2024 and to showcase our experience and expertise in the EdTech sector. Participating in the Global Showcase and Futures Session at the show aligns with our commitment to promoting cutting-edge educational technology solutions that enable learners to reach their full potential. The event is a great platform for us to network with industry experts worldwide and formulate ideal strategies to drive the sector forward.”



Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, board advisor at Alef Education, said: “We are delighted to have participated in BETT UK 2024 for the fourth consecutive year, engaging with industry leaders who share our belief in the transformative power of technology in education. Throughout our participation, we have emphasized the importance of AI and climate education, particularly focusing on carbon literacy, in advancing the education sector. Our participation in the event confirms our position as a leader in providing personalized and effective learning solutions for students worldwide.”



BETT UK 2024, themed Teaching to Thrive in Fast Changing Times, focuses on impacting the lives of teachers and learners by helping them to be better users and buyers of technology. The event brought together over 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers, all driven by the common goal of positively impacting the lives of learners and educators.







MENAFN31012024003685011158ID1107791749